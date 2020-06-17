Two graduating seniors from Central Oregon high schools were accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with scholarships this year.
Brooke Parker and Ethan Reed, seniors at Redmond and Summit high schools, respectively, received notice of their appointments to the Military Academy on May 29. It is unusual for the Military Academy, located in upstate New York, to accept two students from Deschutes County in the same year, according to a press release.
Both Parker and Reed received $250,000 scholarships from the academy, which covers their room, board, tuition and books for four years, the release stated. The students are expected to report to West Point in mid-July, pending COVID-19's spread in New York.
Out of 25 applicants from Oregon's 2nd Congressional District — which covers all of Oregon east of the Cascades, plus the Hood River, Medford and Grants Pass areas — Parker and Reed were the only students accepted to West Point this year, said local academy admissions representative Gerry Smith.
To get accepted to the Military Academy, the applicants also had to ask either U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, or one of Oregon's two U.S. Senators, Greg Merkley or Ron Wyden, to nominate them , Smith added.
