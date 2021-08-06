Two small fires are burning east of Monty Campground in Jefferson County, after a lightning storm passed through the region Thursday.
Firefighters are working to contain the 8-acre Monty Fire and the 35-acre Bean Creek Fire, which are burning one mile apart, according to Central Oregon Fire Info.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued notices in the area to prepare for possible evacuation. The evacuation notices were sent to the Monty Campground and houses in Montgomery Shores on the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook.
The public is asked to stay out of the area. Only fire crews and local residents are able to travel past Perry South Campground.
Wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph Friday could spread the two fires and make conditions challenging for firefighters. Crews will attempt to build containment lines on the Monty Fire and better access the Bean Creek Fire, which is burning west of the Monty Fire near steep terrain.
Fire crews have been supported by a helicopter, rappelers and smokejumpers.
The region remains in extreme fire danger and restrictions are in place for campfires on all federally managed public lands.
(1) comment
Thank you firefighters, for being willing (in this heat and lousy air quality), to go in and fight to save our homes and forests.
