Two people died in a collision early Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend.
Stacey White, 39, of Lake Oswego, was traveling east at about 4:15 a.m. on the highway near milepost 53 when she drove her Saturn Vue into the oncoming lane, according to Oregon State Police.
White struck a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Timothy Dunn, 60, of Las Vegas. Brian Dunn, 31, of Portland, was riding in the passenger seat of the pickup truck.
White and Brian Dunn were pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
Timothy Dunn was transported by air ambulance to a Bend area hospital with serious injuries.
