A small plane crashed while attempting to land at Sisters Eagle Airport on Wednesday evening.
Both occupants of the 1972 Cessna 172G survived with injuries, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
The plane is owned by Outlaw Aviation of Sisters.
The crash was reported to 911 at 5:43 p.m. Sheriff's deputies determined there were two occupants in the plane at the time of the crash. The pilot, Madison Stieber, 23, received non-life threatening injuries and was taken by private vehicle to St. Charles Bend. The passenger, Connor Schaab, 24, received minor injuries and was evaluated by medics from the Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire Protection District at the scene.
Schaab was not taken to the hospital.
According to Sgt. Jayson Janes, spokesman for Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation determined Stieber was attempting to land at the Sisters Eagle Airport at 15820 Barclay Dr. in Sisters when she made contact with the landing strip and then went airborne again. The plane then flew to the southwest, over Camp Polk Road and struck the top of a tree before hitting the ground and coming to rest in a dry pond on private property in the 69000 block of Camp Polk Road.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted and will be conducting a follow-up investigation regarding the crash, Janes said in a statement.
