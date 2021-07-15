Two injured hikers about 1.5 miles apart on the South Sisters Climbers Trail were rescued Tuesday night by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers.
Search and rescue volunteers were initially dispatched at 4 p.m. to the trail near the summit of South Sister, where 58-year-old Portland resident Beverly Logan was injured and unable to walk down the trail without assistance.
While hiking to Logan, the search and rescue team was notified of the second injured hiker, 45-year-old Beaverton resident Janusz Jurski, who was found just above Moraine Lake.
By 9 p.m., the search and rescue volunteers reached both hikers.
Jurski was secured in a wheeled litter and carried about 3 miles down the trail to a trailhead, where he decided to seek his own medical treatment. He left the area with his family at 2:45 a.m.
At the same time volunteers assisted Logan, who was on a steep portion of the trail. She was transported from the area at 2:57 a.m. in hand and wheeled litters to an AirLink Critical Care Transport helicopter.
