The Bend-La Pine Schools board might see some turnover this year, with four seats up for grabs. Two candidates each are running for Zones 3, 5, and 6, with four candidates running for Zone 7. The election is May 16.
This installment features information about the candidates for Zone 3. Candidates for Zones 5, 6, and 7 will be featured in later coverage.
Cameron Fischer, 49, is an instructor for Oregon State University, teaching human development and family sciences courses in Bend and Corvallis. She's been part of the education world for over 28 years, and has a doctorate in educational leadership. Fischer worked in special education for over a decade.
Fischer has been part of the Bend community for nearly 19 years. She is a volunteer with several local organizations. Her teenagers encouraged her to run, as did several members of the community.
"I am very invested in the education of all kids," said Fischer. "Having been in the field of teaching for so long, I feel like I have a lot to give."
Fischer wants to focus on engaging students, families, and educators. "When there's engagement with regard to the learning journey, students are far more likely to succeed academically, attend school regularly, and graduate on time," she said.
Fischer also wants to make sure all students feel safe, supported, and valued in their schools, both socially and academically. "That feeling of belonging is just so powerful, and it's essential for high-quality learning to take place."
Social, emotional, and physical safety are important aspects Fischer would like to work on. Her daughter attends Bend High School, and Fischer felt the threat incident in February was a good opportunity for the district and community to figure out how to respond and prepare for future incidents.
Fischer believes she has plenty of experience as both an educator and a parent to put to use on the school board.
Fischer's campaign was financially supported by the Oregon Education Association.
Christopher Strengberg, 40, is currently the operations manager for a nationwide notary company, but is looking to jump into an education career. He is currently pursuing his masters in education, and plans to pursue a doctorate in history.
Strengberg saw two daughters through the school system, and feels he has plenty of experience with people. One of his daughters has an auditory processing disorder, and her school system didn't prepare her enough for college, he said. Strengberg feels very strongly about improving the Bend-La Pine school system for current and future students, including his niece.
"There should be a lot of transparency as far as the objectives and the learning directives. I feel engagement would be even higher at home if there was more information put out there," he said.
Strengberg feels communication is lacking on both sides, and would like to step in and help fix it.
"I think it needs a culture change," Strengberg said of the Bend-La Pine Schools board.
He feels his outlook, combined with his background in history, will help serve as a fresh start for the board.
