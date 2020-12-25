Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash died Christmas Eve on U.S. Highway 97 near Terrebonne, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers and other emergency personnel responded at 9 a.m. to the crash near milepost 119.
An investigation revealed Kyle Willet, 19, of Terrebonne, was driving a Subaru Legacy southbound on the highway when he crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with a Chevy 3500 pickup truck, driven by Thomas Kasch, 79, of Culver.
Willet was pronounced dead at the scene. Kasch was transported to St. Charles Bend where he was pronounced dead.
