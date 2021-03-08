Two people died in a car accident on U.S. Highway 26 near Warm Springs on Sunday.
Around 3 p.m., Warm Springs Police Department responded to a three-vehicle crash near milepost 81.
Officers found a a silver Chevrolet pickup truck and a black Dodge pickup truck with significant damage on their front ends, according to Warm Springs Police Lt. Ron Gregory. About 100 feet away, a third vehicle was on its side with air bags deployed.
The silver Chevrolet pickup was going eastbound on Highway 26 toward Warm Springs and crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, according to a statement from Gregory. The silver Chevrolet hit the green Chevrolet Silverado in the westbound lane, which caused the Silverado to roll onto its side. The silver Chevrolet then crashed head-on into a black Dodge pickup.
The driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge also died from his injuries, according to Gregory.
Police have yet to inform the next of kin of both drivers and will release their names once that happens, according to Gregory.
Three passengers in the Dodge pickup were transported to St. Charles Bend for injuries. Warm Springs Police Department had no updated information about the status of the passengers.
Passengers in the third vehicle were uninjured and were driven to Portland by Warm Springs Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.