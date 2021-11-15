At least two people died and two others were injured in a Sunday night shooting in Chiloquin.
As of Monday morning, Andrew Lee Noe, 30, of Klamath Falls, was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and charged with two counts of first degree murder, first degree assault, felon in a possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering.
The incident occurred at 990 Bronco Lane, a residence located north of Chiloquin, south of Collier State Park on the east bank of the Williamson River.
According to emergency personnel at the scene, at least four people were shot, two fatally. Two others were taken with gunshot wounds to area hospitals. Their conditions were not known as of Monday morning.
Sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. to the scene. While en route driving north on Highway 97, a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed into another vehicle near milepost 268, about two miles north of Klamath Falls.
The deputy was transported via ambulance to Sky Lakes Medical Center and remains hospitalized with moderate injuries. The occupants of the other vehicle reported no injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.
