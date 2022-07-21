Nova Millsap, 13 months, and Artimay Millsap, 7 weeks,

Artimay Millsap, 7 weeks, left and Nova Millsap, 13 months.

 Submitted photos

Two young children went missing along with their mother and father on July 7, and the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division believes the two children might be in Central Oregon and could be in danger. 

Nova Millsap, 13 months, and Artimay Millsap, 7 weeks, went missing with their father, Charles Millsap and their mother, Kayle Spills from Bend earlier this month. The department of human services child welfare division is searching for the two children in order to assess their safety, the department said in a release Thursday. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.