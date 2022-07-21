Two young children went missing along with their mother and father on July 7, and the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division believes the two children might be in Central Oregon and could be in danger.
Nova Millsap, 13 months, and Artimay Millsap, 7 weeks, went missing with their father, Charles Millsap and their mother, Kayle Spills from Bend earlier this month. The department of human services child welfare division is searching for the two children in order to assess their safety, the department said in a release Thursday.
The children are believed to be in Redmond, Terrebonne or Prineville, the release said. However, there is a chance their parents may have taken them outside of the state. The parents and the babies are suspected to be traveling in a white Honda Accord with Oregon license plate number SBD139.
Kayle Spills, the mother, sometimes goes by the name Kalye Millsap.
Anyone who believes they have information on the location of the two children or their parents are encouraged to call 911 or local law enforcement.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
