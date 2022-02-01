Two participants in a Portland clash between left- and right-wing groups last August have been charged with several felony crimes related to the incident.
Oregon City resident Miles Furrow, 41, is facing four counts of second-degree assault with a weapon, two counts of third-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of rioting, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced in a statement Monday.
Named as a co-defendant in the charges is notorious street brawler Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, whose participation in events organized by far-right groups, including Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys, is well-documented.
Toese's charges include four counts of second-degree assault with a weapon, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of rioting and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, the District Attorney's Office said.
Furrow, who was arraigned on Monday, pleaded not guilty to the charges, court records show.
Toese, 25, is in custody in Washington state, where he is reportedly facing felony and misdemeanor charges related to his alleged involvement in storming the grounds of the governor's mansion in Olympia on Jan. 6, 2021. He was arrested in Clark County, Washington, in December, according to media reports.
Toese's charges in Washington must be resolved before he can be extradited to Oregon for arraignment for the charges announced Monday, the District Attorney's Office said.
The Aug. 22 clash where Furrow and Toese's alleged crimes took place occurred along Northeast 122nd Avenue in Portland's Parkrose neighborhood near the parking lot of a former Kmart, where there was a rally associated with the Proud Boys.
Members of the right-wing group brawled with left-wing anti-fascists who showed up to the previously planned rally.
Combatants set off fireworks, threw projectiles, used pepper spray and fired paintball and airsoft guns at each other.
Furrow and Toese are accused of assaulting a single person during the brawl, a charging document shows.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.