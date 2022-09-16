Two Central Oregon teachers have been named by the state as regional teachers of the year.
The teachers who received the awards are Ben Lawson, of Redmond High School, and Derek Burbank, of Culver High School.
They will each receive a $1,000 award from the Oregon lottery and will be submitted for the state’s teacher of the year award, which will be announced later this fall, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Education.
“Through countless challenges in the past several years, Oregon educators have continued to consistently come through for Oregon’s students,” said Colt Gill, Director of the Oregon Department of Education.
