Four seats on the Bend-La Pine School Board are open this election, in Zones 3, 5, 6, and 7. The election is May 16.
This installment features the two candidates running for Zone 5.
Other installments will discuss the candidates for Zones 3, 6, and 7.
Sherrie Grieef
Sherrie Grieef, 55, had a long career in children’s behavioral health. She also spent some time as a foster parent, and has plenty of experience helping children get back on track in school. She is also passionate about finding creative activities and methods to engage students in learning, even if they may not be in a traditional classroom setting.
Grieef wants to help the board get schools back to the core basics. Students have told her they are looking to learn independent living skills. Graduation rates are low, she said. “Less than half of children are reading at grade level, and that’s just not OK,” she said.
Grieef would like to work on different policies and analyze curriculum to really get a good handle on what is being taught in schools, and make sure the board is accountable to the public.
When she worked with youth, Grieef used a number of strategies to help kids learn in the way that worked best for them, including bringing in tutors and working on math skills by going shopping.
“I think for youth that are struggling greatly, there’s a lot of creative things that can be done,” Grieef said. She was especially excited to see school garden projects start up in Central Oregon.
“I plan to bring all the experience that I have over the years,” Grieef said.
Amy Tatom
Amy Tatom, 43, is a family nurse practitioner with Mosaic Community Health. She is the incumbent for the Zone 5 seat, having served on the school board since 2019.
“The last four years were definitely tumultuous. We spent most of the past three years reacting to situations rather than really being able to be proactive and dig into the work because of the pandemic,” said Tatom.
Her children inspired her to run again and she is excited to truly dig into the work.
Tatom wants to continue to expand the district’s work with community partners and improve academics and curriculum for students. She’s particularly proud of the recent implementation of a science-based reading curriculum.
Tatom is also passionate about career technical education and talented and gifted programming.
She said she considers herself an advocate for front-line educators, feeling that the mental health crisis has made the issue even more important.
“Our front-line educators are in the classroom working with kids who are sometimes experiencing horrific traumatic things in their home, and our educators need that support,” said Tatom.
The school board needs stability and for people to be there for the right reasons, Tatom said.
“We don’t need culture wars in our schools. Culture wars don’t serve our students. They don’t serve our community.”
Tatom plans to put her knowledge, her expertise, and her ability to think through a problem from all angles before making a decision to use on the school board.
