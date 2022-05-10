Two candidates will face off against the incumbent in the May 17 primary race for a seat on the Jefferson County Commission.
Laurie Danzuka of Warm Springs, and Mark Wunsch, 32, a professional agronomist from Madras, will face off against the incumbent, Mae Huston, in the race for Position 1 on the commission.
Danzuka, who is chair of the Jefferson County School Board and 2021 Oregon School Board Member of the Year, works as the cannabis project coordinator for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
Wunsch, a fourth-generation rancher who was born and raised in Jefferson County, graduated from Madras High School in 2007 before earning a degree in general agriculture from Oregon States University.
“With my diverse business expertise, I offer a fresh perspective to address any local industry, economic and community needs,” Wunsch said in an email to The Bulletin.
He said he wants to serve on the commission because it has been many years since there has been representation from the agriculture community on the board, and for him, that must change.
“I am tired of seeing my neighbors, friends and family in the agriculture industry fight to survive,” Wunsch said. “We have not prioritized the importance of ag and natural resources, the nucleus of this county, enough.”
If elected, some things on his radar, Wunsch said, include addressing Oregon water laws and how they affect lease transfers between irrigation districts, bringing in funds to address drought-stricken agriculture, infrastructure and utilities.
The two candidates who get the most votes on May 17 will proceed to the general election in November. But if one of the three receives more than 50% of the vote, that person automatically is elected.
Danzuka and Huston did not respond to emails, messages and phone calls requesting information on their campaign issues.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
