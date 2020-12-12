Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly stabbing another teenager near Mayfield Pond east of Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at 9:36 p.m. Thursday to a report of a stabbing off Alfalfa Market Road near the pond. The suspects left the area in a white Subaru before deputies arrived.
The victim, an 18-year-old Bend resident, and his girlfriend were picked up by a good Samaritan driving by and taken to St. Charles Bend with life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bend Police officers found the Subaru on Hamby Road near Highway 20. Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy for investigation of attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to kidnap.
Officers also arrested Jack Garrett Fromdahl, 18, of Bend, for investigation of first-degree robbery, third-degree assault, conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to commit assault.
Fromdahl was booked in Deschutes County jail. The 16-year-old was lodged in the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.