Two bats found in southeast Bend have tested positive for rabies, according to Deschutes County Health Services.
The county recommends residents take the following steps:
Avoid physical contact with bats — healthy, sick, alive or dead. Be sure to keep children and pets away from bats.
Do not hand feed or otherwise handle stray animals and wildlife.
Vaccinate all dogs and cats against rabies. This protects them and provides an immune barrier between humans and wild animals.
"Dogs, cats and ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies at three to six months of age," according to a news release issued Friday by the county. "After initial vaccination, a booster is required in one year and then every three years after that.
If a person or pet comes into physical contact with a bat or is bitten by an animal, the county says to promptly report it to Deschutes County Animal Control at 541-693-6911 or Deschutes County Environmental Health at 541-317-3114.
Rabies, which affects the central nervous system, is often transferred through bites or saliva on an open wound, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Without proper treatment, it can be fatal.
"While bats play a valuable role in nature, contact with humans should be avoided," the county news release said. "Sick bats may be seen flopping around on the ground or otherwise acting unusual."
All known cases of rabies in Oregon in 2023 originated from bats, according to data from the OHA.
