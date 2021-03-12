A Bend man and a La Pine woman were arrested Wednesday in connection to an illegal drug operation near Ensworth Elementary School in Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives searched the residence of 36-year-old Christopher Jansik on the 200 block of Dagget Lane and discovered commercial amounts of methamphetamine and heroin, a handgun and more than $1,000 in cash.
Jansik was arrested and charged with unlawful delivery, manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful delivery and possession of heroin and felon in possession of a firearm.
Amy Jo Sapp, 41, was at the residence during the search and was arrested for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and giving false information to a police officer.
