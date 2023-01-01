 Skip to main content
Turning blight into beauty, the Old Mill District transforms Bend

stock_deschutes river

An aerial view of the Deschutes River in Bend on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Walking along the Deschutes River by the Old Mill District, it’s hard to imagine anything else but the area’s clean riparian wildlife, restaurants and recreation activities.

It wasn’t always that way. For 79 years, it was a gritty, barren area that was home to an active, working saw mill.

oldm
The iconic smokestacks in the Old Mill District in Bend on Dec. 29, 2022. 
Bill Smith

Bill Smith puts his hands around the Old Mill District, on a map in his offices in Bend in 2008.
Design of new buildings at the Old Mill District

The Old Mill District plans to build three new buildings, including apartments for long and short term rentals. Construction will begin this year and should be completed by 2024. 
Deschutes River choked with timber

The Deschutes River was choked with timber until 1993 when the lumber mills shuttered forever.
oldm
Pedestrians use the footbridge across the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District in Bend on Dec. 31, 2022.
Concerts (copy)
Concertgoers sit in the late afternoon sunshine on June 24, 2022 at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater during the Lyle Lovett and Chris Isaak concert. The Bend venue has been able to attract bigger name acts after upgrading the amphitheater and partnering with Live Nation Entertainment. 
oldm
The hot ponds in the Old Mill District in Bend. 
Shoppers (copy)
A group of shoppers walk through the Old Mill District on Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
oldm
The center of the Old Mill District in Bend.
Reporter: 541-633-2117,

sroig@bendbulletin.com

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

64363
64363

The mills provided Bend workers living wage jobs with union benefits and that was crucial to residents and merchants. That's hardly "blight." The Old Mill shopping mall offers low wage service jobs in an anti-union environment. That's not "beauty" for the working families struggling to get by. Imagine if the so-called visionaries would have looked beyond profit and had been willing to invest in affordable housing instead of chain stores.

373749
373749

An improvement but we should acknowledge the shortcomings of the old mill district as well. Mainly, outside the actual river walk and the 'mall' it consists of lots of parking lots and isn't really a vibrant area...kind of has a fake, erie, empty disneyland feel. This is directly related to the design and planning...massive parking lots borderd by small buildings to give the illusion of an urban environment with not enough people living there.

cskowlund
cskowlund

Economically, Bend is fortunate to be located close to the population centers west of the Cascades. It would be nice if other eastern Oregon cities such as John Day, Prairie City, Burns, La Grande, etc. could receive the same investment and leadership to increase their economic base but, as is often the case, crowds won't come until the infrastructure exists and the infrastructure won't get built until the crowds come.

Bender5
Bender5

Foresight would have been to build the 4 year college on the shuttered mill property, but the leaders of Bend were too busy in the 90s satisfying their greed.

