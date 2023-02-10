When Bend resident Safiye Sahin saw initial reports on Sunday night about an earthquake in her homeland of Turkey she wasn’t too worried. Early indications were that the quake wasn’t too big and she wasn’t all that concerned.
Then her phone started lighting up with more ominous details. The U.S. Geological Survey was reporting a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the country’s biggest in 84 years. The area’s last major quake in 1999, which killed around 18,000, had a magnitude of 7.6.
Sahin’s close family members live a safe distance from the epicenter in the middle and western parts of the country, but she also has friends and colleagues in the affected areas. She began a desperate search for them on social media as the death toll continued to climb into the thousands. Watching the numbers go up was a gut-wrenching experience.
“I am very upset. I am grieving,” said Sahin.
“I don’t feel good, especially since I am away from my home country.”
The death toll has now reached more than 20,000 people, according to the Associated Press, and is being called the “disaster of the century.”
Sahin’s friends living in Kahramanmaras, Hatay, and other parts of southeast Turkey survived the quake but had chilling stories to tell. One friend said the building where she lived suffered some initial damage and then collapsed two hours after the initial quake.
“Now her family is living in a dormitory provided to them by the government,” said Sahin, a visiting scholar with Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend. “She told me all homes have collapsed, everything in Kahramanmaras is flat. There are no buildings.”
Drone footage of Kahramanmaras, a city of 1.1 million, shows massive damage across the city. Victims are being pulled from the rubble with only an occasional survivor, including a 3-year-old boy who survived for 43 hours.
Sahin has been based in Bend for the past year and a half to study work-life balance in the nursing profession. Back in Turkey, she works as an assistant professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University. She arrived in Bend in 2021 and plans to return to Istanbul in September.
Earthquakes are common in Turkey, but Sahin said nothing could prepare her for the devastation that occurred on Monday — a massive magnitude 7.8 earthquake at 4:17 a.m. local time followed 11 minutes later by an aftershock nearly as large.
The quakes leveled buildings and towns, forcing survivors outside into a snowstorm. Then nine hours later a magnitude-7.5 earthquake struck roughly 93 miles to the north of the first temblor, causing more destruction.
“She was really scared,” said Sahin, describing the condition of her friend in Kahramanmaras. “The weather was very cold, she stayed in her car, but their vehicle ran out of gas. Eventually, the government provided them a place to stay.”
Sahin said some friends and colleagues are unable to return home because conditions remain unsafe and buildings require inspections. It’s not clear how long people will be kept out of their homes, she said.
“It’s very sad, but the priority is to rescue the people who are still under the collapsed buildings,” she said.
Amid the tragedy there is hope, said Sahin, as people from across the country are opening up their doors to those who cannot return home.
“In Turkey, social support is very high, so some of the survivors traveled to different cities to stay with relatives. But Hatay is really affected badly. The main roads are closed. People do not have food or warm clothes. They are suffering a lot. I have friends there.”
Hatay is Turkey’s southernmost province, a sliver of Turkish territory pinched on one side by the Mediterranean and by Syria on the other. The city’s airport runway has split in two and scores of its buildings have toppled like dominoes.
Sahin doesn’t know any other Turkish people living in Bend but said her American friends and colleagues have provided much-needed emotional support. Some have donated to relief organizations, she said. OSU’s Tori Howes, a professor of business administration, has been especially helpful, she said.
“They called and texted and asked me about my family and friends so I don’t feel alone here. They really supported me, because I am really upset about it. There is a deep pain in my heart about it.”
