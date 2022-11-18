A young, 16-pound, tundra swan, the lone survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event in Harney County, is now in the care of Think Wild, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Bend, and is expected to make a full recovery.
Think Wild hopes to release it back into the wild sometime in the next two weeks. Lee Foster, a district biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in Burns, reached out to Think Wild when the swan was found on Nov. 9.
The tundra swan is believed to be a male juvenile swan born in the last year. It was first found by locals in Drewsey in Harney County who woke up to a number of dead waterfowl under power lines, and called the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Sally Compton, the executive director of Think Wild, said the bird is in her organization’s care and is making a promising recovery. The hardest part about his recovery, she said, is getting him to eat.
“The tricky thing with swans is that they are pretty finicky in rehab, so it is hard to get them to eat. They really like to be in social groups, and eat in social groups,” Compton said. “He is pretty active though. He is walking around the enclosure and honking.”
Compton said she and her crew have gotten creative to stimulate the swan’s appetite. For example, they put a mirror in his enclosure to make him think there is another swan with him.
The young swan was unable to fly when Foster found it, but had only suffered minor injuries, so he called Think Wild. Despite state restrictions on the care of waterfowl due to the current outbreak of avian influenza, an exception was made for the lucky bird.
It is Foster’s hypothesis that the swan’s companions — as many as 30 swans, geese and other waterfowl — died after getting disoriented on their migration path when they encountered a lunar eclipse and a snow storm simultaneously. However, biologists are not completely sure what caused this event to happen, Think Wild said in a press release Tuesday.
“Most of them were already dead. Some of them had clearly fatal injuries, and then this one swan that he (Lee Foster) found, it was upright and everything. It just wasn’t flighted, and he didn’t see any obvious injuries, and that is why he decided to call us,” Compton said.
The next morning, a Think Wild volunteer, Karla Harris, went out to meet Foster and pick up the swan.
“Obviously there are a lot of dangers that birds have to overcome when they are migrating,” Compton said. “They migrate for a long duration of time, sometimes over 1,000 miles in one day, so if there is a storm, or strange weather patterns, or human related obstacles like power lines for example, obviously that can pose a risk.”
The swan was examined by Dr. Laura Acevedo, a Think Wild veterinarian, and was found to have suffered only minor injuries, Compton said. The swan was placed in an enclosure to rest and recuperate before being released back into the wild.
Compton said the swan will be taken to an area where it will be able to join a flock of swans as they make their way south on their migration path. If a flock of tundra swan cannot be found in the area, Compton said Think Wild will drive the swan down south where it will be reunited with its feathered friends.
Tundra swans are native to North America, and spend their summers breeding and feeding in the arctic tundra in northern Alaska and Canada, before migrating south to coastal estuaries, wetlands and large lakes for the winter, Think Wild said in its release. Tundra Swans are most common in Central Oregon during the fall and spring migrations, and can be spotted throughout the Willamette Valley and south into California’s Central Valley during the winter.
Compton added that while Tundra Swans are not classified as endangered, they are a declining species because of habitat degradation and climate change.
