Tumalo Road will be closed west of Old Bend-Redmond Highway starting Tuesday to build the second phase of the Old Bend-Redmond Highway/Tumalo Road Intersection Improvement project.
A detour route will be provided on Swalley Road, according to Deschutes County.
The project includes constructing a roundabout, installing intersection illumination and other safety improvements. The $1.1 million project is projected to be completed by Thanksgiving.
Drivers and cyclists should use caution and anticipate single lane closures and delays in the project area during project construction, according to Deschutes County
For more project information, contact Chris Doty, the Deschutes County Road Department director, at 541-322-7105.
