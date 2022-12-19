A home in the Tumalo area is a “total loss” after a fire reportedly broke out when the homeowner tried to thaw his frozen pipes with a heat gun on Sunday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in the Tumalo area just after noon Sunday. By the time authorities arrived, smoke was emanating from the back of a single-wide manufactured home.
Firefighters reportedly struggled to contain the fire because “it had traveled through void spaces in the 960-square-foot dwelling, which was manufactured in 1968,” a press release from the fire department said.
It took 30 minutes to put the fire out, but combustible materials continued to smolder inside after that. A cat died in the fire and two others were reportedly missing, the press release said.
The homeowner told authorities that he was trying to thaw his frozen pipes at the back of the home with a heat gun when the fire sparked, igniting combustible materials and spreading up toward the ceiling and roof, the press release said.
The home, valued at roughly $75,000, was a complete loss, according to the press release. The people living there reportedly lost roughly $25,000 worth of belongings.
The family who lived in the home reportedly did not have insurance. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, according to the press release.
The fire department reported that recent cold weather is causing water pipes to freeze throughout the region. It advised that adequately insulating sections of the home, including attics and crawl spaces, can help combat freezing pipes.
The department said that turning off water to spigots outside the home can also help keep things from freezing and advised using “gentle heat” to thaw pipes.
“A hairdryer or portable space heater may be used, but ensure that the heater is suitable for indoor use and located well away from combustible materials,” a press release said. “Also keep in mind that metal pipes conduct heat, so ensure that there are no combustibles on or near metal pipes.”
The department said cold weather safety tips can be found at its website.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.