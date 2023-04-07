safeway shooting (copy) (copy)

Emergency personnel respond to the shooting at Safeway near U.S. Highway 20 and NE 27th Street in Bend on Aug. 28. A gunman shot and killed two people before taking his own life.

Bend residents say their trust in the city’s police department improved in 2022, with many pointing to the speedy response by officers to a shooting at the local Safeway as having improved their opinion, according to a survey conducted by Portland State University.

But some Bend residents and workers interviewed in the downtown area Thursday said the department and its response on Aug. 28 has hardly made them feel safer during their daily lives in Bend, citing ongoing concerns around drug use, homelessness, traffic crimes and other public safety problems that they claim have long plagued the city.

