Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announces a grand jury indictment for a second-degree murder charge against Ian Cranston in the shooting death of Barry Washington Jr. at a downtown bar in Bend. Hummel made the announcement at an evening press conference on Sept. 30, 2021.

The murder trial of Ian Cranston begins Tuesday at the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend, setting the stage for one of the most high-profile cases the county has seen in years.

Cranston, 28, of Redmond, faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., 22, outside the Capitol Bar in downtown Bend on Sept. 19, 2021.

