The murder trial of Ian Cranston begins Tuesday at the Deschutes County Courthouse in Bend, setting the stage for one of the most high-profile cases the county has seen in years.
Cranston, 28, of Redmond, faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., 22, outside the Capitol Bar in downtown Bend on Sept. 19, 2021.
Cranston asserts he shot and killed Washington in self-defense. In the coming weeks, a 12-person jury will decide whether he was justified.
“My team and I are fully prepared to present the best case possible,” Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Thursday. “Because we are on the eve of trial I will not say more.”
Kevin Sali, Cranston’s defense attorney, also declined to comment.
Lawanda Roberson, Washington’s mother, said in a statement to The Bulletin that she is glad the trial has arrived.
“I have so many mixed emotions running through my head — sadness, anger, guilt and regret,” she said. “The everyday pain of BJ’s absence is something I would wish on no one. His death has affected so many people who loved who he was as a person, and especially, his enthusiasm for life. My family and I will be at the trial every day to honor his life, to try and understand his death, and to pray the judicial system will truly render equal justice under the law.”
The case has garnered widespread attention and sparked outrage among advocates for racial justice in Central Oregon because Cranston is white and Washington Black. These advocates say the case has laid bare the racism they see in Central Oregon and are calling for justice for Washington and his family.
“It’s clear to a lot of people that this is murder, but there’s always this fear that the justice system will fail Black people in this community,” said Josie Stanfield, leader of the Central Oregon Diversity Project. The social justice advocacy group is dedicated to uplifting marginalized voices since it was established amid the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The prosecution has not presented evidence that this was a racially motivated killing.
But Stanfield sees this as the latest in a long line of cases involving white men who shoot and kill Black men out of panic, underscoring the racial tensions that have long permeated America.
News reports, court documents and video footage seen in court by The Bulletin spell out what is known so far.
The dispute between Cranston and Washington occurred in the early morning on Sept. 19. According to court documents, at 12:01 a.m., Washington approached Cranston’s girlfriend, Allison Butler. Cranston was not with her at the time.
The encounter appears to have been cordial: Butler said that Washington complimented her but she told him she had a fiancé. Video footage has indicated that she at one point held up her engagement ring. They hugged and separated.
At 12:05 a.m., Washington, who had only recently moved to Bend, left the bar. Two minutes later, Cranston, his friend Tyler Smith and Butler were smoking cigarettes in front of the Patagonia store next door to the bar when Washington walked toward them on Oregon Avenue.
The encounter turned hostile. Washington punched Cranston in the head twice. Smith intervened at 12:09 p.m. Washington also punched him.
Then, Cranston pulled out a handgun he was licensed to carry as a concealed weapon. Video footage taken by Butler appears to show more scuffling among the group. Twenty-six seconds later, Cranston fired one shot into Washington’s torso.
At 12:11 a.m., callers reported the gunshot to 911. Police arrived three minutes later. Washington was taken to St. Charles Bend, where he later died during surgery.
In the following days, the case struck a chord among racial justice advocates already reeling from high-profile killings of Black Americans in recent years. Protests occurred outside the county courthouse in downtown Bend.
When Hummel, the district attorney, announced a grand jury had indicted Cranston during a press conference across from where the shooting occurred, he noted that many people had reminded him of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black youth who was murdered in 1955 for allegedly talking to a white woman.
“Our country has a disgraceful history of denigrating, prosecuting, and lynching black men for talking to white women," Hummel said at the press conference. "Over the last week, hundreds of people called and emailed me to remind me of this history; I responded to every one of you."
About a week after the shooting, community members again voiced outrage after Central Oregon Daily News published a video purporting to show the shooting of Washington. The news station disclosed that Butler had provided the video.
Advocates say these events show how the case could have been handled with greater care.
“I feel that Barry Washington Jr. deserves better," said Kenny Adams, the executive director of the Father’s Group, a nonprofit focusing on racial equity for children, adding: "We have a lot of growth to do in this community to show equity even in mourning.”
Adams and other advocates see this as one of the biggest cases to come to the region in recent memory.
“For communities of color, especially the Black community, we’ll be watching,” said Adams. “We need justice for Barry.”
The trial begins with jury selection at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.