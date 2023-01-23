MADRAS — Jurors in Jefferson County Circuit Court heard opening statements Monday in the trial of Brandon Kern, who faces manslaughter charges in a fatal November 2021 car crash between Madras and Terrebonne.
Kern, of La Pine, is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants in a Nov. 6, 2021, head-on collision on U.S. Highway 97 that killed 19-year-old Alisa Rose Miller.
Two others were seriously injured, including 17-year-old driver Noelle Saunders.
The case revolves around the question of who was at fault in the crash. Defense attorneys say it was Saunders’ fault, pointing out that the crash occurred in Kern’s lane. Prosecutors argue that the only reason the crash happened there was that Saunders moved to avoid hitting Kern’s full-size Chevrolet pickup truck, which was coming directly toward her.
Jefferson County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brentley Foster said prosecutors will demonstrate that Kern acted with “extreme indifference” to human life when he drifted into the southbound lane that chilly night near SW Park Lane, roughly 1½ miles north of the highway crossing of the Crooked River.
Foster stated that Saunders will testify that she was driving a Honda Civic coupe south toward Redmond when she swerved into Kern’s lane to avoid being hit.
“That’s what you’re going to hear from the only sober witness that was there that night,” Foster said.
Foster said Monday that Kern’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was more than three times the legal limit in Oregon. She began her statement with what she claims was a quote from Kern after the crash: “I don’t recall making any decisions to drive when I was that f—g inebriated.”
And given Kern’s history of drunken driving in 2014, for which he attended diversion treatment, Foster argued that he should have known about the potential impact of driving while inebriated.
In 2016, Kern was also convicted of fourth-degree assault and reckless driving for a road-rage incident in Deschutes County. He received 10 days in jail and 18 months probation.
Kern’s attorney, Tim Gassner, told jurors that, in fact, the crash was Saunders’ fault because she moved into his lane. “That is undisputed,” Gassner said. He added that evidence will suggest Saunders may have been distracted by her phone at the time of the crash.
Gassner argued the state’s case is flawed, built on an investigation performed by officers who overlooked collecting certain evidence when reconstructing the crash. In addition, Gassner said, the state relies on a key witness, Saunders, whom he said has changed her story multiple times over the course of the investigation.
“There will be evidence that Brandon Kern was under the influence of alcohol on the night in question,” Gassner acknowledged. “However, that doesn’t make him the cause of this accident.”
Kern faces charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The mandatory minimum prison sentence for first-degree manslaughter in Oregon is 10 years.
The trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday with state witnesses.
