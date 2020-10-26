A project to extend the median that divides the north and south lanes of U.S. Highway 97 near Sunriver commenced last week. The first stage of the project involved felling trees in the area.
The tree felling stage of the project is being conducted ahead of the nesting season for songbirds and other migratory species, according to Peter Murphy, spokesman for the Oregon Department of Transportation. Construction will continue as long as the weather permits, he said.
The road construction portion of the project is expected to commence in 2021 and wrap up by 2022, according to ODOT. The project includes extending the forested median of Highway 97 three miles south of the South Century interchange to just past Vandevert Road (milepost 153.12 to milepost 156.05).
The new stretch of road ties into around 15 miles of road widening and median construction improvements on Highway 97 to the north. The projects are meant to improve safety along a stretch of highway that has seen increased use in recent years, according to ODOT.
The project, conducted in two phases, includes a wildlife undercrossing similar to the crossing already built near Lava Butte. The Lava Butte undercrossing has reduced car vs animal collisions in the area by more than 86%, according to ODOT. The new crossing will be built at milepost 154.4.
Earlier this year, ODOT completed a wildlife crossing five miles north of Gilchrist.
The design and construction of the two-phase project will cost $25 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.