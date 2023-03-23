Tree well warning sign

In this 2019 Bulletin file photo, a sign warns skiers and snowboarders of the dangers of tree wells and the potential of snow suffocation at the top of the Northwest Express Chair at Mt. Bachelor ski area.

 Bulletin file photo

As snow piles up in the mountains, skiers and snowboarders are keeping their eyes out for one of the biggest risks at ski resorts — tree wells.

Tree wells are formed by unstable snowpack building around the base of a tree. When the snow doesn’t build under lower hanging branches, it creates deep pockets of snow and air, essentially an invisible hole. The ground might look stable enough to stand on, but when a person falls in, it can be extremely difficult to escape. The more you wiggle, the more the snow collapses in, the deeper you go.

