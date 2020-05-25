Detroit Lake death

Marion County sheriff deputies and emergency personnel administered CPR to a 13-year-old girl from Utah who was injured by a falling tree Sunday at Detroit Lake, but she died at the scene.

 Marion County Sheriff's Office/Submitted photo

A teenage girl died at Detroit Lake on Sunday after the top of a large tree fell and hit two pontoon-style boats tethered together near the shoreline in the Box Canyon area.

The 13-year-old girl, who was visiting from Utah along with family members, was severely injured on one of the pontoons and was taken by boat to Mongold State Park.

Marion County sheriff deputies and emergency personnel administered CPR to the victim at the Mongold boat ramp, but she died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

