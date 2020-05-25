A teenage girl died at Detroit Lake on Sunday after the top of a large tree fell and hit two pontoon-style boats tethered together near the shoreline in the Box Canyon area.
The 13-year-old girl, who was visiting from Utah along with family members, was severely injured on one of the pontoons and was taken by boat to Mongold State Park.
Marion County sheriff deputies and emergency personnel administered CPR to the victim at the Mongold boat ramp, but she died at the scene.
No other injuries were reported, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.