Deschutes County could soon start harnessing the gaseous byproduct of decomposing waste in Knott Landfill to create “biogas” that can be used to help power the local energy grid.

Between 45% and 60% of landfill gas is made up of methane, which is constantly being vented from Knott Landfill. Currently, that methane is not put to any use. Instead, it’s burned off, which emits harmful carbon dioxide into the air. Deschutes County wants to change that.

