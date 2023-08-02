Saturday’s annual Deschutes River Cleanup was a success — with 1,960 pounds of litter and debris pulled from the river, despite dramatic increases in river use since 2019.
According to divers who helped, there was less debris in the river compared to past years.
In 2022, volunteers collected a record 2,600 pounds of garbage and weeds during the river cleanup, nearly doubling the 1,400 pounds collected in 2019. The all-time record prior to last year was in 2017, when more than 2,000 pounds was collected.
Hundreds of volunteers worked on the main stretch of the Deschutes River in Bend, between Farewell Bend and Riverbend parks. Another estimated 500 pounds was cleaned from La Pine State Park, Tumalo State Park, and First Street Rapids Park in Bend.
Kolleen Miller, the event coordinator and education director for the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, said less trash and debris in the river this year is a sign that people are starting to embrace messaging about river conservation.
“Obviously use has increased pretty dramatically. The divers themselves actually said that for the in-stream debris, that they found quite a bit less than they’ve found in past years,” Miller said. “Which was pretty encouraging, considering that there’s been, in those four years, there’s been so much more use and more people floating the river.”
Miller said one possible reason for the decrease in litter is because people are being more aware of their river usage and respecting the environment more.
“Our hope would be that there would come a time when there would not be a great need for the in-stream cleanup component because people are being smarter and more thoughtful about how they recreate on the river,” Miller said.
Miller said her impression of this year’s event is that the community came out with the interest of being more involved than ever before.
“It felt great. The whole day felt good as far as more volunteers than ever, and a lot of great support from our community and business partners. All in all it felt really smooth,” Miller said.
