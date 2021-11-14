A five-year schedule for the first projects funded by the city’s $190 million general obligation transportation bond will be decided soon by the Bend City Council, roughly a year after voters approved the bond. The council’s decision will be based on a recommendation from the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee, which was set up by the council as a way to have public accountability over how bond-related projects are handled over the next 10 years. The city has always planned to spend the money within that 10-year window.
But construction of a key project funded by the bond, the Reed Market overpass, is not being recommended until 2029.
In general, the committee recommends the city begin with projects that don’t involve U.S. Highway 97, including planning work for pedestrian crossings at Franklin, Hawthorne and Greenwood avenues, a protected bike lane along Olney Avenue, and extending Aune Road to connect Third Street and Bond Street.
Other projects, like interchange improvements at Powers Road or building a northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp at Murphy Road, are proposed for sometime in the second half of the 10 year window because the city is either making a contribution toward a larger Oregon Department of Transportation project or because the project needs more definition, said Ryan Oster, the city’s engineering and infrastructure planning director.
The cost for the first five years is estimated to be $30 million, Oster said, which would mean the average homeowner would be paying somewhere between $39 and $45 in the first year the tax is levied. That is about $10 to $15 higher than the amount advertised when the bond was described to voters last year.
The committee recommended moving more projects near the beginning of the 10-year window out of concern that the projects will get more expensive as time goes on, said LeeAnn O’Neill, the committee’s chair.
Doing more in the next five years will show the public some wins and help make the most of the money available, she said.
But on one project, city staff and the bond oversight committee diverged: the Reed Market overpass.
In the current recommendation to the council, the committee suggests beginning design work as early as next year, but not building out the corridor — which includes building a two-lane roundabout at Reed Market and 15th Street and an overpass over the railroad — until 2029.
A city staff proposal recommended begin building out the project in 2025 or 2026. Oster said he personally struggles with the idea of waiting until the end of the window to build the Reed Market overpass, specifically because city surveys showed Reed Market improvements were a high priority among residents.
With the Reed Market roundabout and overpass also being the biggest project associated with the bond, estimated to cost $36.5 million, Oster said putting construction near the end could present a challenge.
“We have to be pretty careful we are managing this thing properly so we are spending wisely enough to make sure there is more than enough money to build the most complex project at the end,” Oster said.
Fixing congestion along Reed Market Road has long been a challenge for the city, and a sticking point for the public. After not being included in a transportation bond that passed in 2011, building an overpass over the railroad became a key project that was used to campaign for the bond last year.
A letter from the Bend Chamber of Commerce sent to the committee also expressed some reservations about projects like Reed Market improvements, along with other projects focused on increasing road capacity for cars, taking a “backseat” to neighborhood safety improvements like sidewalks and bike lanes.
“While these components are an important part of the overall transportation system re-design, we urge the (transportation bond oversight committee) to reflect upon what was promised to the voters in 2020,” Chamber President Katy Brooks wrote in a letter dated Nov. 9. “Managing the public’s expectations for a balance of both improved flow of traffic and enhanced multimodal transportation options is paramount to the success of this project.”
O’Neill, the committee’s chair, said the committee does believe the Reed Market improvements are important, which is why they are broken down into parts to allow projects like the canal crossing at Third Street to be built before doing more disruptive work at 15th and Reed Market Road and the railroad overcrossing.
O’Neill said the committee felt city staff’s proposed timeline was too ambitious, and that it was important to have other projects completed to aid in all of the detours that will be required to accommodate the work to do the overpass.
“That disruption there requires the rest of our system working well,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill also said the committee’s recommendation reflects the majority of public input that was submitted throughout the process.
“What we were hearing from the public was support for bike and ped projects, and creating connectivity, especially around midtown crossings,” she said. “We wanted to honor what we were hearing from the public. We were not hearing from the public that we should be accelerating Reed Market.”
As for concerns about money, O’Neill said there is risk no matter when the project falls in the sequence. The committee was asked to consider a number of factors when recommending an order of projects, including crash reduction and safety, equity, and construction fatigue.
O’Neill said the committee decided that some inefficiency is OK in order to prioritize safety. “It will be up to council whether the risk is worth it,” she said.
The recommendations will be discussed at a City Council work session on Dec. 1.
