A draft of the 20-year master plan for public transit in Bend is facing criticism from businesses and neighbors around Hawthorne Station who argue the plan does not do enough or move quickly enough to meet the rate of growth in Bend.
Cascades East Transit, the nonprofit organization that plans and pays for public transit for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties as well as Warm Springs, is nearing the end of a two-year planning process that lays out what improvements need to be made to the bus system over the next 20 years.
Unlike in years past, this master plan focuses on expanding infrastructure for public transit, rather than just improving upon what already exists, said Andrea Breault, the interim transportation director with CET.
“We’re tailoring the service to the community’s needs,” Breault said. “It’s not just enhancing what exists, or just putting in a fixed route because it brings a bus there.”
The biggest shift in transit planning for the next 20 years is the decision to move away from a hub-and-spoke model — which directs all buses through a main station — and toward “mobility hubs.” Think of a mobility hub as a smaller version of a bus station, but dispersed throughout town to alleviate congestion in one common area.
The draft plan also calls for restructuring some major routes, specifically routes coming from Redmond and La Pine into Bend, to reduce the number of transfers people need to take while using transit, Breault said.
“You’re not going to get people out of their cars if you have to take two buses to go 4 miles,” Breault said.
But for neighbors and businesses surrounding Hawthorne Station — the main bus station off Third Street in Bend — the plan doesn’t address one of their primary concerns soon enough: decommissioning Hawthorne Station as a central station.
According to the draft of the plan, no transit or mobility hubs are scheduled to be built until at least 2030. That’s not soon enough to accommodate population growth that is expected to happen over the next decade, especially when Hawthorne Station is already at capacity, said Erin Foote-Morgan, the Bend director of Hubbell Communications.
Foote-Morgan represents the Hawthorne Avenue Neighbors, as well as nearby businesses and the owner of the Bend Towne Center at the intersection of Third Street and Hawthorne Avenue.
The neighbors also take issue with Hawthorne Station being used as a main station in the plan through 2040, Foote-Morgan said.
“No one’s really taking a hard look at this transit plan and asking if it’s good enough for one of the fastest growing cities in the country,” Foote-Morgan said.
For the past two years, the Hawthorne Avenue Neighbors have advocated for moving the bus station, arguing that it causes congestion and safety issues by using public streets as staging areas.
The group fears that by 2040 — when the population of Deschutes County is expected to grow by roughly 100,000 to nearly 290,000 people, according to Portland State University — things at Hawthorne Station will only be worse.
The group now has an official website, called brokenbendtransit.com, and a political action committee, called Fix Bend Transit, all calling for the removal of Hawthorne Station and better transit planning in Bend in general.
“The goal is to elevate as a community conversation the fact that we have super underinvested in transit,” she said.
Foote-Morgan argues the plan is vague and underfunded, and that CET is not prioritizing these hubs enough. And despite major efforts on the part of CET to reach out to diverse communities for the past two years, she also argues the steering committee that helped design the plan was not diverse enough.
“If you shared with them specifically that (Hawthorne Station) will be the only facility for 10 years, and the main one for 20 years, what would they have said to that?” she asked.
Tammy Baney, the executive director of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, which oversees CET, said getting mobility hubs is easier said than done.
CET does not have a property tax base from which to draw regular revenue. Outside of receiving revenue from a statewide transit payroll tax, CET does not have a regular stream of tax money that it can anticipate, save and plan for like cities and school districts have, Baney said.
Even the payroll tax revenue is complicated because it does not come directly to the transit nonprofit, Baney said. It’s distributed to counties, which determine how the funding should be prioritized.
The transit organization can pursue grants to fund projects, but grants are variable. Another major source of funding for mobility hubs is in the city of Bend’s transportation bond, which is likely to be on the ballot in November.
But depending on how the debt from the bond gets issued, it could take years for the $9 million set aside for transit to materialize and be used to build mobility hubs, Baney said.
“Because of the way the potential bond could work, and the way (payroll tax) funding rolls in, this is the quickest way we can make this happen,” Baney said.
Public comments on the draft master plan are being accepted through Tuesday, Aug. 18. A meeting to discuss the draft plan is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, over Zoom. The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council board is expected to vote on whether to adopt a final plan on Sept. 3.
