Bend’s “Train Man,” Michael Lavrich, never thought his hobby would become a beloved holiday tradition. When he first shared his vintage toy train collection at the Downtown Bend Library two decades ago, it only covered a couple tables. Now, 20 years later, his display fills an entire room in the library.

“I didn’t think it would become this big,” he said Saturday. “It’s a community event at this point.”

Lavrich, 73, stood in the middle of his large display Saturday as children and their families gathered around.

Children laughed and smiled as the toy trains chugged by on the tracks. The 20th annual Train Man — All Aboard! event will continue to run in the Brooks Room at the library through Monday.

Lavrich’s display is a world in miniature. Five to six locomotives run on different tracks at the same time pulling passenger and freight cars in the same direction to avoid collisions.

The trains swoop around the display over bridges and through model villages.

The retired kindergarten teacher said he is motivated each year to make the display as entertaining as possible for the children, who watch the model trains pass at their eye level.

“It’s really the joy of the kids,” Lavrich said.

Bend resident Stacia Cruz brought her three children Saturday to the display. Her children, 12-year-old Aden, 9-year-old Tanner and 5-year-old Courtney, look forward to the event each year, she said.

“We love when the lights go out and it’s dark and you can see inside the trains,” Cruz said.

Over the years, coming to the Train Man event has become a highlight of the family’s holiday season, Cruz said.

“I’ve brought my kids since they were little,” Cruz said. “Even though the boys are getting older it is still a part of our tradition.”

Cindy Parker, of Bend, came to the display Saturday with her 3-year-old twin grandsons, Cruz and Maverick.

Parker said her grandsons love trains and couldn’t wait to see the display.

“They have a train around their Christmas tree,” Parker said. “They were pumped for this.”

Before the display opened to the public Thursday, it took Lavrich four days to unpack his trains and tracks and set them up in the library. It will likely take another four days to take it all down.

Lavrich is helped each year by his 24-year-old son, Kieran, and two apprentices, 21-year-old Parker Gerard and 14-year-old Finley Lickwar.

Lavrich enjoys mentoring the apprentices, who he may pass the Train Man torch to someday. For now, Lavrich is grateful for their help setting up the display, which includes delicate collections that are nearly 100 years old.

“At this point, Finely and Parker actually did more to make this happen this year than I did,” Lavrich said. “They did most of the work while I fiddled with the details.”

Lickwar, an eighth grader at Realms in Bend, said Saturday he remembers coming to the Train Man event since he was a first grader.

“I’ve been interested in trains for a long time,” Lickwar said. “I wanted to be here every second of it.”

He started to help Lavrich more and more each year until he became an apprentice.

“It’s a really cool opportunity to run these trains that would usually be locked away in a cabinet,” Lickwar said. “It makes a lot of people really happy.”