The trails around Tumalo Falls are getting loved to death. Officials from the Deschutes National Forest want to reverse that trend.
The Tumalo Falls Restoration Project is expected to go into effect this spring, pending approval from the district ranger, Kevin Larkin. Work can start as soon as weather and snow conditions allow, according to Nate Dachtler, a fisheries biologist with the Deschutes National Forest.
A comment period, which is set to expire March 2, could help inform the restoration project, said Dachtler.
Tumalo Falls is one of the most popular hiking areas near Bend. The main attraction is the 97-foot high Tumalo Falls, with several more waterfalls about 1 mile upstream. But the site’s beauty and its proximity to Bend mean that it gets plenty of visitors, and all that foot traffic has degraded vegetation near the creek and soil stability.
The project’s main goals include closing off unauthorized trails from the main path down to Tumalo Creek, said Dachtler. Most of these are located along 1.3 miles of path, just upstream from Tumalo Falls. The total area of work will cover 20 acres.
“We are trying to take care of a lot of the user trails up there that have been impacting the creek and trampling a lot of the riparian vegetation, causing some erosion and devegetation in some areas,” said Dachtler.
“We will try to restore those areas, but the idea is that we will allow some trails to the creek, and allow access in some areas, but not having 20 different access points to the same place,” he adds.
Unauthorized trails cause streambank erosion and sedimentation in the stream, which reduces water quality. When water quality is reduced it can degrade fish spawning habitat and reduce production of macroinvertebrates — insect nymphs, snails, worms and crayfish — according to the project description.
The restoration work includes placing downed wood, rocks and small boulders from the surrounding area into strategic locations to discourage off-trail use. Designated stream access points will be created along the trail.
A short section of chain-link fence above the falls will be replaced with a split rail fence. Wood for the rails will be sourced from trees uphill from the trail — lodgepole and ponderosa pines will be cut up to a spacing of 23 feet. The trail will be temporarily closed to hikers for short periods of time during cutting activities.
The project also includes the planting of native plants and trees to speed up regeneration on unauthorized trails and the streambank.
Dachtler said the work is expected to take around six weeks in the spring before a break for summer and the busy tourist season. Work will start again for a few weeks in the autumn months. Any work that can’t be completed in 2022 can be finished in the spring of 2023.
Comments on the project can be sent to: nathaniel.dachtler@usda.gov.
