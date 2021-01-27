Several trails on the Deschutes National Forest will be fully closed starting this Thursday for timber harvesting and forest restoration work in the Euro Stewardship contract area.
The trails will be closed to all visitors, according to the Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Jean Nelson-Dean. The Euro Stewardship contract area is located west of Bend and is located within the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration boundary.
The work in this area will include thinning trees and mowing of brush and small trees, Nelson-Dean said in a press release. The objective of this project is to help maintain and restore forest health while contributing wood products to local and regional industries, she said.
Trail closures will begin at midnight on Mondays and end at 3 p.m. on Fridays. Trails will be open on the weekend and on federal holidays. These closures will continue until "work is completed in the area," according to the Forest Service.
The following trails will close, according to the Forest Service: Lower Whoops, Pine Drops, EXT, the northwest portion of Storm King from the junction with Forest Road 4615 and the junction with Phil’s Trail, and the most western portion of Phil’s Trail between the junction with EXT, near Forest Road 300, and it’s western terminus at the junction with Pine Drops, Upper and Lower Whoops, and Skyliners trails.
