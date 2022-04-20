Contractors are continuing trail construction in at Drake Park in Bend, part of a major trail and riverbank improvement project that’s been years in the making.

Construction began in February with work on a trail section from Mirror Pond to the parking lot at the north end of the park.

The overall project is intended to preserve the character of the park while improving safety and accessibility, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District. The project extends from the Galveston Avenue Bridge through Drake Park to Pacific Park, and will add accessible trails, a boardwalk, a ramp into the river and a beach and bus plaza, while restoring streamside habitat.

The first phase of the project is estimated to cost $1.88 million. The overall Drake Park Project cost is $7.3 million, according to the park district, paid for through property taxes, system development charges and grants.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.