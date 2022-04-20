Workers with Emery & Sons Construction Group build an accessible path Tuesday in Drake Park in Bend. The construction is part of a major improvement project at the park that will restore the riverbank and nearby habitat and improve trails.
Workers with Emery & Sons Construction Group build an accessible path Tuesday in Drake Park in Bend. The construction is part of a major improvement project at the park that will restore the riverbank and riparian habitat and improve trails.
Workers with Emery & Sons Construction Group build an accessible path Tuesday in Drake Park in Bend. The construction is part of a major improvement project at the park that will restore the riverbank and nearby habitat and improve trails.
Workers with Emery & Sons Construction Group build an accessible path Tuesday in Drake Park in Bend. The construction is part of a major improvement project at the park that will restore the riverbank and riparian habitat and improve trails.
Contractors are continuing trail construction in at Drake Park in Bend, part of a major trail and riverbank improvement project that’s been years in the making.
Construction began in February with work on a trail section from Mirror Pond to the parking lot at the north end of the park.
The overall project is intended to preserve the character of the park while improving safety and accessibility, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District. The project extends from the Galveston Avenue Bridge through Drake Park to Pacific Park, and will add accessible trails, a boardwalk, a ramp into the river and a beach and bus plaza, while restoring streamside habitat.
The first phase of the project is estimated to cost $1.88 million. The overall Drake Park Project cost is $7.3 million, according to the park district, paid for through property taxes, system development charges and grants.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.