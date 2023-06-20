Now that the school year is over, kids are looking forward to enjoying the outdoor activities that Central Oregon offers — without those pesky reminders of school on Monday. The region’s homeless children, however, may not be able to afford summer camps or the equipment used in many outdoor activities.

The number of unaccompanied minors and families with children who are living homeless and unsheltered has risen in Central Oregon, according to a 2022 data report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. During the 2021-2022 school year, Bend-La Pine Schools had approximately 600 homeless students, according to Oregon Department of Education data.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0325 narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.