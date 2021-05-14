Most stores in Bend will not be dropping the mask requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for fully vaccinated people, despite the change in federal and state guidance.
Trader Joe's and Costco are two exceptions.
On Friday, the stores announced that customers will not have to wear face masks if they are fully vaccinated. No proof of vaccination is required at Costco stores, according to the store's website.
The change in mask requirements does not apply to St. Charles Health System. Health care facilities are among the places where face coverings and physical distancing are still required indoors, according to the hospital. Patients, visitors and caregivers are still required to wear a face covering at St. Charles.
At Trader Joe's Bend store, the manager who was not authorized to speak to the media, said that most customers are still wearing a mask when they enter the store. Workers are asking bare-faced customers if they were fully vaccinated. Customers who are maskless and unvaccinated, will be asked to wear a mask. The store is still limiting the occupancy inside.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday stated that fully vaccinated people, for the most part, won't be required to wear a face covering indoors or outdoors, even in crowded locations.
At specialty grocer, Newport Market, Rudy's Market and Oliver Lemons, it's a wait and see approach.
"We are awaiting further clarification and guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Administration," said Lauren Johnson, company CEO. "Until then we are requiring our customers and employees to continue to wear a mask in our stores."
Aaron Corvin, Oregon OSHA spokesman, said more details will be forthcoming.
Oregon’s state health officer said Friday businesses will be asked to either enforce mask policies or check whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19. To be fully vaccinated, a customer must have received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine and have had at least 14 days pass since the final dose.
Oregon Health Authority state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said the state was still working on releasing more detailed guidance for businesses.
“We would anticipate that an establishment or business will have to have a system in place for asking about vaccines status and verifying that," Sidelinger said. "Right now I would anticipate that would be seeing a card with the individual’s name, the vaccine site and date they got it, it could be a picture of the vaccine card or record from provider on their phone, but just a way of seeing that."
The exceptions to the new guidance for facial coverings are for public transportation, hospitals, correctional facilities and long-term care facilities.
At Fred Meyer, the store will continue requiring customers to wear a face covering, said Sheila Regehr, corporate affairs manager.
The chain, which operates stores in 35 states will review its safety practices, the CDC latest guidance and solicit feedback from its workers before revising policy.
In the meantime, the chain is encouraging workers to get vaccinated and is offering a $100 one-time payment for any store associate who receives the recommended dose of the vaccine, according to the health authority.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
