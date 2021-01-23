Trader Joe’s grocery store in Bend closed Saturday for cleanup and repairs after an early morning fire was discovered from a leak in a commercial display freezer.
Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded at 4:35 a.m. after store employees reported light smoke through the store when they arrived to start their work day.
Crews found a haze of smoke in the building and traced it to the freezer. The fire had already gone out, but a leak of flammable refrigerant was causing a hazard, according to the fire department.
Crews shut all systems down, ventilated the building, and the scene was turned over to Trader Joe's staff and HVAC contractors to start repairs and cleanup.
The total loss is estimated at about $10,000 due to a large amount of groceries that had to be discarded, according to the fire department.
The fire department determined the cause was electrical wiring that arced against the copper refrigerant tubing, creating a hole and allowing the flammable refrigerant to leak.
Fire damage was limited to the freezer, but smoke and odors were dispersed throughout the building.
Trader Joe's planned to reopen on Sunday.
