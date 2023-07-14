Cannabis businesses want to export products

A batch of "Blueberry Muffin" strain cannabis products produced by Bend Cannabis Co. has been recalled by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission after testing positive for arsenic.

The product poses a risk to public health and safety and should not be sold or consumed, according to a press release from the commission. Anyone who purchased the recalled products is encouraged to destroy them, and those with health-related concerns about the product should contact their medical provider or Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222.

