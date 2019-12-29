By KYLE SPURR • The Bulletin

From record late-winter snow in the High Desert to Bend claiming the last Blockbuster on Earth, 2019 was an eventful year for news in Central Oregon. The year had drama in the state capital when Republican senators walked out and left the state to avoid a carbon cap vote. Warm Springs Indian Reservation battled its water woes. And decisions were made on legal marijuana growing and transportation issues in the region. Here’s a look back at the top stories.

Redmond couple convicted for starvation death of 5-year-old girl

Relatives of Maliyha Hope Garcia received a sense of closure when the 5-year-old girl’s parents were convicted of her murder Oct. 18 in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

The Redmond couple, Estevan Garcia and Sacora Horn-Garcia, starved their daughter to death. When Maliyha died on Dec. 21, 2016, she weighed 24 pounds.

Garcia and Horn-Garcia were both sentenced to life in prison with parole possible in 25 years.

The case haunted relatives and the community.

Emily Groves, a Redmond child care provider since 1998 and Maliyha’s primary day care provider for the first four years of her life, organized a candlelight vigil Oct. 30 at Centennial Park in Redmond.

Groves felt the case emphasized the need for mandatory reporters and concerned people to report suspected signs of child abuse and neglect.

Deschutes County wants to opt out of legal marijuana growing

In August, the Deschutes County Commission voted to “opt out” of legal marijuana growing — which effectively means there is a moratorium on all new applications for marijuana processors and growers until voters decide in the November 2020 election whether recreational marijuana growing and processing operations should be allowed in the future.

Opting out of permitting marijuana gained steam this summer in response to the concerns of residents who, through pages of public comment, said growers and processors are disturbing their way of life. The decision was also made in response to an appeal filed with the state Land Use Board of Appeals from the Deschutes County Farm Bureau and representatives of the marijuana industry. The appeal claims a set of recently adopted rules that govern where and how marijuana production can occur in rural parts of the county are unconstitutional.

The decision is noteworthy because it makes Deschutes County the first local government in Oregon to attempt to reverse its own decision to make marijuana legal. While several local governments who initially decided to “opt out” of the state’s legal marijuana law have since decided to locally legalize it, Deschutes County is the only one trying undo a 2016 decision to legalize growing cannabis.

Housing affordability crisis continues in Central Oregon, but with growth in apartment buildingWhile Central Oregon continues to struggle with a lack of affordable housing, several cities through Deschutes County have seen a spike in more multifamily housing and apartment buildings. A 47-unit affordable apartment complex intended for working-class families was approved in Redmond. In Bend, more than 350 units of housing have been built since July, with another 1,300 under construction.

The city has purchased two lots of land, which together, will help provide nearly 100 more units of affordable housing.

Bend officially has the

last Blockbuster on Earth

In March, the Blockbuster video rental store in Bend became the last one in the world.

The video rental store off Third Street was already the last Blockbuster in the United States, after stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska closed in 2018. But it became the last on Earth when a Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, announced it was closing.

The notoriety led to a boost in visitors from as far away as Taiwan and London. Many visitors don’t rent movies but came to take photos outside and buy a Blockbuster T-shirt, sticker or magnet.

Two Bend filmmakers are capturing the buzz around Bend’s Blockbuster for a full-length documentary about the video rental store. Taylor Morden and Zeke Kamm are in the final stages of their documentary, “The Last Blockbuster.” It is scheduled to be released at some point in 2020.

Bend faces transportation issues as population growsConversations about transportation issues and how to address them was a dominant topic on the Bend City Council in 2019. For years, residents have complained about increasing congestion and connectivity problems, as population growth continued to outpace city transportation infrastructure.

A survey conducted in the spring showed that transportation was the No. 1 issue Bend residents wanted their government to fix.

So in 2020, the council will consider floating a bond to address between $150 million and $250 million worth of traffic and pedestrian safety projects. If approved for the May ballot, the City Council will be left with the challenge of convincing voters to pass one of the largest transportation bonds in Bend’s history.

Record late-winter snow hits Central Oregon with nearly 2 feetAt the tail end of winter, Central Oregon was covered in waist-high snow.

The snowfall in late February was the most on record since the National Weather Service in Pendleton started tracking weather observations in 1901.

Snowfall in Bend reached more than 30 inches in February, with more than 25 inches falling in three days, according to weather service reports. Those totals shattered the previous record of 23.3 inches in February 1917.

The heavy snow caused the roof of the Bimbo Bakeries USA warehouse on American Loop in Bend to partially collapse Feb. 28. Two people were inside the warehouse but stepped outside when they heard the roof start to collapse.

Winter continued into March, when temperatures in Bend were more than 20 degrees below normal. The freezing temperatures kept the snow from melting. A house in Bend had a snowman out front decorated for St. Patrick’s Day.

Ponderosa pine deaths near Sisters spawn restriction of herbicideThe use of an herbicide that killed more than 2,000 trees near Sisters was restricted following a statewide investigation.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture, which oversees the sale and use of pesticides and herbicides statewide, said in May it would severely restrict the use of herbicides containing the chemical aminocyclopyrachlor, or ACP, which was the main ingredient that killed trees near Sisters from 2013 to 2015.

The decision to restrict ACP made Oregon the first state to limit the herbicide on a statewide basis.

The restriction was made despite objections from agrochemical giant, Bayer. Regulations were meant to go into effect in March but were postponed after Bayer, which manufactures the herbicide under the name Perspective, filed for a delay.

The decision to restrict the herbicide came the same week U.S. Forest Service contractors started cutting down the dead trees.

Oregon Senate Republicans walk out to avoid carbon cap voteTo boycott a climate bill, 11 Oregon Republicans walked out of the Senate for nine days in June, with some of them leaving the state.

The walkout escalated when Gov. Kate Brown ordered the Oregon State Police to find the Republicans and return them to the Senate. Brown’s order led Oregon Sen. Brian Boquist, R-Dallas, to respond aggressively by saying, “If you send the state police to get me, hell’s coming to visit you personally.” Later that day, he told a Portland television station that any troopers sent should “be bachelors and come heavily armed.”

Eventually, the Republicans returned to the Senate, but let the carbon emission bill die.

The bill would have capped carbon emissions and auction allowances that polluters could buy to offset each ton of carbon they release into the air. The cap would be lowered with the goal that by 2035, the state would emit about half of the 1990 pollution level. Advocates say it will lead to a transition to a prosperous greener, cleaner economy. Critics say it will lead to higher costs for fuels and hurt traditional Oregon industries such as farming and logging.

The bill passed the House after six hours of debate and was scheduled for a Senate vote. That’s when Republicans started planning to get out of town.

Warm Springs’ water woes

Broken pipes and failing valves at Warm Springs Indian Reservation resulted in several notices to boil drinking water last year.

The longest notice lasted 81 days, from the end of May to mid-August.

The water system is now operational, but the extended failure left residents in the community of around 3,000 people exhausted and frustrated. The community faces millions of dollars worth of repairs to make the water system last to the next generation.

During the summer, water came sporadically through taps and allowed for periodic toilet flushing or filling up pots with water that could be purified by boiling. But few took their chances drinking the water or bathing in it.

Instead, residents visited a water distribution center set up outside a closed school, where authorities put portable showers and sinks. More than 380,000 gallons of water arrived at the site from multiple sources, including St. Charles Health System and a tribe in Alaska. Water bottles and 5-gallon jugs were stacked in classrooms and hallways.

Western Communications files for bankruptcy, sells off properties

and The Bulletin

The Bulletin’s parent company, Western Communications, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, estimating it owed creditors about $30 million.

Through an auction in bankruptcy court, The Bulletin and Redmond Spokesman newspapers were sold to a partnership between EO Media Group and local investors for $3.65 million on July 29.

EO Media, or East Oregonian Publishing, outbid Adams Publishing Group. A previous bidder, Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers Inc., did not participate in the auction.

The sale of The Bulletin marked the end of an era that began in 1953 when Robert Chandler bought the newspaper from Robert Sawyer with a down payment of $6,000. Chandler was the chairman of Western Communications until his death in 1996. He was succeeded by his daughter, Betsy McCool.

At the time of the newspaper sale, Western Communications retained ownership of the newspaper’s real estate. Court documents list the Bulletin building as the company’s largest asset.

In August, Bend real estate investment company Next Development Group became the sole bidder for The Bulletin’s headquarters property. It purchased the property for $13.25 million in cash — nearly $7 million less than the original asking price.