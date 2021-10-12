Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone will run for reelection for the seat he has held for about 10 years.
A La Pine resident, DeBone, 54, is a Republican and was first elected to the seat in 2010 and reelected in 2014 and 2018. If successful in the Republican primary in May, DeBone will face Oliver Tatom, a nurse and board member of Central Oregon Community College who so far is the only Democrat to have filed to run.
No other Republican has appeared to file yet for the race.
DeBone told The Bulletin he wants to run because he has the experience to offer leadership on the commission during difficult times.
"I'm open, honest and approachable, and willing to listen and very engaged," DeBone said.
In a written statement, DeBone mentioned accomplishments during his time as commissioner, including the opening of the stabilization center and the Veterans Village project, which will house homeless veterans in temporary housing starting Veterans Day.
He also mentioned the success of the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which was held at the Deschutes County fairgrounds.
When asked to respond to criticism raised by his opponent, Tatom, about his lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, DeBone said “time will tell” how good of a job the commission has done.
If elected again, DeBone said his priorities would be to address homelessness and manage growth in Deschutes County.
He said even with some industries increasing wages, housing remains cost prohibitive in Deschutes County. He said he advocates for more land to become available to create more opportunities for starter homes, but said it is also important to keep cities urban and rural areas rural.
In his written statement, DeBone also mentioned finding a location for a new landfill in Deschutes County and expanding the courthouse as priorities in the near future.
“Justice delayed is justice denied, and I am happy to know that we are able to add capacity (that is) needed,” DeBone wrote.
Before being elected to the commission, DeBone was the chair of the La Pine Park and Recreation District. DeBone also owns Little d Technology, an information technology and computer services business.
He holds a bachelor's degree in electronic technology and robotics from Northern Michigan University.
The seat held by Commissioner Patti Adair, a Republican, is also up for election. Adair has told The Bulletin she intends to run for reelection. Morgan Schmidt, a Bend pastor, so far is the only Democrat who has filed to run against her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.