Deschutes County residents will soon decide the Republican nominee in the race to fill the Deschutes County Commission seat currently held by Commissioner Tony DeBone.
The race is between DeBone, who has served on the commission since 2010, and Scott Stuart, a Redmond insurance agent.
Only one Democrat, Oliver Tatom, has filed to run for the seat. Whoever wins the Republican primary will challenge Tatom in the general election this November.
The other seat up for reelection has no primary challengers. Commissioner Patti Adair, a Republican, will face Democrat Morgan Schmidt, a Bend pastor, this November.
Here’s what each candidate has to offer on issues such as homelessness, growth and elections themselves.
Tony DeBone
DeBone, 55, is a south county resident and until recently owned Little d Technologies in La Pine in addition to serving on the commission for the last 12 years.
DeBone said his experiences operating small businesses and serving on the commission make him uniquely qualified in this primary race.
“I represent everybody, and I’m open, honest and approachable,” DeBone said.
With Deschutes County embarking on opening a joint office of homelessness with Bend, Sisters, La Pine and Redmond this year, DeBone said his approach to addressing homelessness as a commissioner would be to try to find common ground with politicians ideologically different from him.
“Let’s take this 100% problem and knock it down by 10% or 20%,” DeBone said. “What’s the low hanging fruit? What can we agree upon?”
DeBone said his vision is to help those who are unhoused who want to be helped, but also that there needs to be an expectation to ask people to not camp in public right of ways or public lands for long periods of time.
“If we go into winter this year with a growing problem…that would be failure,” DeBone said.
Other priorities for DeBone include managing growth and finding a location for a new landfill. One idea DeBone suggested was to have the county facilitate the building of more campgrounds — which hasn’t been done in the last 50 years.
Having more campgrounds provides a lower cost option for people living a more transitional lifestyle, he said.
DeBone said he is proud of all the choices he has made on the commission, and that if he is reelected voters will get someone willing to work with everyone to “get stuff done.”
“Being an effective leader is being able to sit in a board meeting with someone who sees the world very differently, make a case for one side or the other side…and get to a decision and leave the room honoring and respecting the decision and the difference of opinion,” DeBone said. “I know that I offer that.”
As of Friday, DeBone had raised roughly $30,000 in campaign donations, according to the Secretary of State's office.
Scott Stuart
Stuart, 62, is a Redmond resident and works for Christian Ministries Insurance. In his two and a half years in Central Oregon, Stuart made the news for displaying a confederate flag at Redmond’s Fourth of July parade and being vocally opposed to COVID-19 related mandates, as well as firmly believing masks and COVID-19 vaccines do not work to slow the spread of or prevent the virus.
Stuart said he believes he is qualified for the position because he sees everything through the lens of safety and risk management, and that he is a candidate that speaks his mind.
“The reason they should vote for me is because I’m a candidate who says what they’re thinking and I act on it,” Stuart said.
If elected, Stuart said he would have a “law and order” approach to address Deschutes County’s growing homeless population. For people Stuart believes want to be helped out of their circumstance, he said he believes the county should do more to provide short term housing options, as well as drug addiction and mental health counseling.
With the rise in remote work, Stuart suggested even using office space in county buildings as a home to privately contracted mental health and drug services.
For homeless people Stuart believes doesn’t want help, he suggests giving out notices to people camping somewhere illegally and clearing the camps. When asked where he thought people would go, Stuart suggested moving them to a county-owned piece of property that could be fenced and have staff to manage it.
“This can be taken care of in 60 days,” Stuart said.
Other priorities for Stuart include influencing how irrigation water is distributed and addressing election integrity.
Stuart called the drought in Central Oregon “man made,” placing the blame of low water allotments to farmers and cattle ranchers at the feet of “special interest groups” pouring money into conservation.
Stuart believes there was widespread election integrity issues in the 2020 presidential election. If elected, he would push for the county to return to in-person elections and hand-counted ballots as the only way to vote.
Officials and experts report instances of election fraud are rare with mail-in voting, and claims of election fraud in the 2020 election have not prevailed in the courts.
When asked whether he would trust the results of the primary, Stuart said no.
“I don’t trust (ballot counting) machines, period,” Stuart said.
As of Friday, Stuart had raised roughly $12,000 in campaign donations, according to the Secretary of State's office.
