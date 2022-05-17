Commissioner Tony DeBone appears to have a wide lead in the Republican primary for the Deschutes County Commission.
In initial results released Tuesday, DeBone, a La Pine-area resident and long-time incumbent, had garnered roughly 77% of the vote. DeBone's challenger, Scott Stuart, a Redmond-based insurance agent, received almost 22% of the vote.
Just over 22% of ballots had been returned as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Deschutes County.
“It’s great to see these numbers," DeBone told The Bulletin Tuesday. "It’s pretty exciting to see big numbers like that from the first result.”
If initial results hold, DeBone will face Democratic nominee Oliver Tatom, a Bend resident and clinic manager for St. Charles Health System, in the general election.
“I’m honored to be serving as a Deschutes County commissioner, and I look forward to doing it again," DeBone said, assuming that results hold.
DeBone, 55, has served as a commissioner for more than a decade, first being elected in 2010.
Stuart, 62, is a Redmond resident and works for Christian Ministries Insurance. He is well known in the community for his involvement with the People's Rights organization, a national conservative group founded by activist Ammon Bundy in 2020 aimed at pushing back against COVID-19 related restrictions.
Stuart did not return calls for comment Tuesday night.
DeBone's seat on the commission is the only one that faced a primary challenge. The other seat up for election is currently held by Republican Patti Adair, who will be running against Democrat Morgan Schmidt, a Bend pastor, in the general election in November.
Both appeared to be handily winning their unopposed races, garnering more than 90% each.
