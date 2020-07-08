A toddler is alive after running barefoot across four lanes of U.S. Highway 97 in Redmond, falling into an irrigation canal and being rescued by a passerby who police are calling a hero.
The 2-year-old boy wandered away Tuesday from his home on NE Third Street in Redmond, where he was being watched by his grandmother, according to Redmond Police.
The child’s father was walking home at about 5:45 p.m. when he saw his son running across Highway 97, through rush hour traffic. The speed limit there is 55 mph.
“He is very lucky he didn’t get hit by a vehicle or run over,” said Redmond Police Lt. Jesse Petersen.
A Terrebonne woman, driving north on the highway, noticed the child’s father flagging down traffic. She then saw the toddler running in the highway.
The women pulled over and saw the toddler run through a fence that separates the canal from the highway. She immediately got out of her car, crossed the highway and jumped the fence to chase after the toddler, according to police.
“As she was going after him, he fell in and actually went under water,” Petersen said. “She jumped in and grabbed him and pulled him out.”
The toddler ingested some water and was at serious risk of drowning, police said. He was wearing a bright yellow T-shirt with black short sleeves and black shorts.
The woman grabbed a hold of the toddler and swam him back to the east side of the canal where he was reunited with his father. The toddler coughed up some water but was breathing.
Redmond Fire & Rescue transported the toddler to St. Charles Redmond for a medical evaluation. He was later released.
The police credit the woman with saving the boy’s life.
“It’s incredibly impressive,” Petersen said. “She is honestly a true hero. She saved the little boy’s life, in my opinion.”
The grandmother, Jodie Ewing, 51, of Redmond, told police she didn’t notice the boy was missing until officers contacted her to question her about his location.
Ewing was issued a citation for second-degree child neglect. The case has been referred to the Department of Human Services and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office for further review.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Any witnesses or people with knowledge about the case are asked to contact the Redmond Police at 541-693-6911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.