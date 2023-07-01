While incidents of wildfires in Oregon have trended downwards from their peak in 2021, half of all Bend residents are still vulnerable to wildfire risk, according to data from First Street Foundation, a research group that provides natural disaster risk assessments. Over 75% of all wildfires in Oregon since 2013 were caused by humans, according to data from the Oregon Department of Forestry.
So, as temperatures rise this Fourth of July weekend and beyond, here are some tips to keep in mind over the holiday weekend.
Fireworks: what are the rules?
Oregon state and local law prevents residents from igniting fireworks in many instances.
In Bend, for example, personal sale and use of all fireworks has been banned since October 2021.
Smaller fireworks, like sparklers and ground spinners are allowed in other parts of the state, but larger fireworks that fly and explode in the air are not allowed without getting a permit from the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Fireworks aren’t allowed in certain places either, including state beaches, campgrounds, parks and federal forestland. Be sure to check local regulations before celebrating.
The legal repercussions of using illegal fireworks can be steep, too. Under Oregon law, people found guilty of using illegal fireworks in prohibited areas could result in being charged with a Class B misdemeanor and fines upwards of $3,000.
If you spark a wildfire, the consequences could be far worse. The teenager who was found guilty of causing the Eagle Creek Fire with fireworks in the Columbia River Gorge in 2017 was ordered to serve nearly 2,000 hours of community service and pay $36 million in restitution.
Are you bummed about the firework restrictions? Don’t be. Bend’s annual fireworks show atop Pilot Butte will start around 10 p.m. on July 4.
Minimize fire risk
There’s a number of steps that people can take to ensure they’re not accidentally sparking a wildfire, said Jaimie Olle, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
“It’s really important to make sure that a campfire is cool to the touch before you leave. And if you have chains on your vehicle, make sure that they are attached and not dragging on the ground,” Olle said.
Chains being dragged behind a vehicle can cause a spark and easily ignite dry vegetation, Olle said.
A burn ban for debris, like dead grass and other yard scraps, has been in place inside Bend city limits since June 1.. According to the city of Bend, smaller fires like those in fire pits are typically allowed year-round.
Fire risk is already rated at “high” on the Deschutes National Forest, and fire restrictions are in place on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
And, due to elevated fire risk, the Oregon Department of Forestry has issued a high fire danger warning for Central Oregon starting Saturday. Open fires, including “campfires, charcoal fires and cooking fires,” are prohibited on land managed by the Department of Forestry, unless you are in a designated area. Officials are also asking residents to avoid using chain saws or mowing dry grass from 1 to 8 p.m.
What is the weather forecast for Bend this weekend?
Joe Solomon, one of the lead weather forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, said the heat this weekend in Central Oregon “is the main concern, but it’s not extreme.” People should take precautions while recreating outdoors and be cautious of prolonged sun exposure, he said.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s from Saturday to Tuesday.
Solomon, who has worked at the station for 29 years, said this weekend’s heat isn’t out of the ordinary.
“It was hot back in ‘94 when I got here, and it’s still hot.”
