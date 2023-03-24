Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than two decades this week and are likely climb further as the Federal Reserve all but promised more rate increases as it tries to tamp down inflation.
In competitive markets like Central Oregon, where there is low inventory, it's best for would-be homeowners to fill out a mortgage application first, even without a down payment.
By filling out an application for a mortgage, buyers can learn how much they can afford, whether their credit scores are worthy of the best rate and how much of a downpayment they'll need, said Tim Booher, Selco loan officer. Loan officers collect all the necessary paperwork, paystubs, tax returns and other proof of income to determine how much the buyer can afford, Booher said.
They also check on the amount of debt the would-be buyer pays monthly. Age can never be a factor in buying, that would be discrimination under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, said Booher. He once helped a buyer who was 101 obtain a 30-year mortgage.
While interest rates won't get locked in until just before the escrow is complete, the pre-application process is a good way for the buyer to understand what their financial picture looks like.
"It takes work and planning," Booher said. "We recommend that people who want to buy, should come in and see a loan officer months beforehand to get yourself on the path of homeownership.
"Prices, mortgage rates and down payments are all impacting home affordability in our communities right now."
Conventional mortgages are generally for 80% of the value of the home, but buyers who have less than the 20% downpayment, can still qualify for a mortgage, Booher said. There are Veterans Administration loans and Federal Housing Administration loans that require either no down payment or 3.5% down payment.
A home that costs $677,000 using FHA financing would require a $23,695 down payment, plus $3,750 in closing costs and $4,400 in prepaid taxes, insurance and interest.
"FHA is most often used for first-time home buyers," Booher said. "They are also some limited programs in support of first-time home buyers from private, government or public nonprofits."
Mortgage calculators estimate payments
A conventional mortgage through a bank or credit union may require private mortgage insurance for any down payments less than 20%. Using the same $677,000 home price, a buyer would need $75,850 at closing and pay private mortgage insurance monthly along with the loan payment. Private mortgage insurance protects lenders from loss should the home buyer default on the loan. There are plenty of calculators like this one from Nerdwallet online that can help you figure out how much you'll have to pay per month in private mortgage insurance.
Generally the higher the credit score the lower the mortgage insurance premium. Lenders look for credit scores higher than 740, he said.
"We do a lot of mortgages here in Bend," Booher said. "Many homes are paid in cash from people who come to Bend. A lot of them are retirees coming here and paying with cash."
When buyers pay 20% or more as down payment, private mortgage insurance isn't required. Using that same $677,000 purchase price, a buyer needs $143,550 at the time of closing, that's for the $135,400 down payment and the closing costs and prepaid taxes, insurance and interest payments.
"Buyers coming in with a full 20% down are typically getting gift funds from family," Booher said. "Or they're previous owners who have proceeds from selling a home. Building up that large of a savings is tough, especially as inflation pressures impact the cost of living. The great news is you don't have to have this large of a down payment."
"It's quite common to see some gift funds."
Finding cash for down payments
There are other ways to reduce the amount of cash required to buy a home, Booher said. Sellers are now contributing to the cost of closing, lenders can issue credits, and buyers can withdraw funds from 401(k) retirement accounts.
"The market we're in right now, sellers are looking at all offers," Booher said. "Some are willing to pay closing costs. It's really a buyer's market right now. It changed. It flipped when the interest rates went up. Now I can't say it's a seller's market."
