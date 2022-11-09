Oregon-Gubernatorial Candidate

The conduct committee of the Oregon House determined Monday that Tina Kotek, candidate for governor, did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker in the Legislature. Kotek is seen here at a gubernatorial debate in July. 

 Jamie Valdez/Pamplin Media Group via AP, pool, file

Democrat Tina Kotek has won the race for Oregon governor, defeating Republican Christine Drazan.

It was a hard-fought and expensive win by Democrats, who have a huge party registration advantage in Oregon but faced strong headwinds this year amid voter frustration at problems including homelessness, violent crime and lackluster delivery of government programs and services.

Phil Knight lost another expensive effort to buy the next Governor. That is good news.

Skittish
Skittish

Well, as crazy as illiberals are, Republicans still don't know what they need to adjust to win.

62462
62462

Oh, they know, they just won't do it for fear of angering the lunatic fringe (increasingly and inexplicably referred to as their "base").

