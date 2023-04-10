Procrastinators rejoice, the filing deadline for 2022 federal taxes this year is April 18.
It’s also the last day that taxpayers can file for a six month extension.
The extra time is because April 15 falls on a Saturday and Monday is Washington, D.C.’s Emancipation Day holiday, as if it were a federal holiday, according to the IRS.
Each year tax preparers get swamped from January through March as they help taxpayers navigate filing issues.
Less than half of the adults responding to a Tax Season survey could identify the correct filing deadline, according to Empower, a financial services company. A survey of 1,000 adults showed that Baby Boomers — those born between the end of World War II and 1964 — were the least likely generation to identify the correct date. The generation that correctly identified the filing deadline was Gen Z — those born mid-to-late-1990s to 2010.
About 15% of the Gen Z respondents to the survey have their parents prepare their tax returns. Of those receiving a refund, no matter what generation they’re from, most say they intend to save or pay down credit card debt, according to the survey.
More than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed before the April 18 deadline, according to the IRS.
As of March 24, more than 80 million returns had been received and 59 million had received a refund, according to the most recent data on tax filings.
The average amount of a refund is $2,903, according to the IRS.
“If you can’t get your return filed in the next (few) days in Oregon, you can file for an extension,” said Raphael Tulino, an IRS spokesman in San Diego, California. “Run your numbers to see if you’re going to get a refund or what you owe so you can get a plan in place. You can do that by using last year’s return as your guide.”
Tulino also offered these top five suggestions:
- File your return on time and if you owe taxes, make a nominal payment to offset the fees that will rack up. Make a payment, even if you file for an extension. And make a payment plan.
- Take advantage of the free filing services that
offers for those individuals earning less than $73,000 a year or senior citizens.
- also provide free services for those who qualify.
- Do not file an incomplete tax return. Go to IRS.gov for questions before trying to call the agency. Questions and answers include: who needs to file, when is the filing deadline, and how to check your refund.
- Review your tax withholding. If you receive a refund, you might want to adjust your tax withholding so the government doesn’t hold your money.
