Bend FC Timbers is trying to dismiss a defamation lawsuit from its former executive director, arguing it's an attempt to silence people from testifying about the director's alleged theft of $80,000 from the club.
The youth soccer club — Central Oregon’s largest — argues that the suit from former executive director Tara Bilanski violates Oregon’s Anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation statute — or Anti-SLAPP. The law prevents people from using lawsuits as a means of intimidating people who are exercising free speech.
According to Deschutes County Circuit Court filings, the Timbers are trying to remove five main statements made by the Timbers’ board president, other board members and its legal counsel. If successful, the move would effectively kill the defamation suit.
Bilanski’s $5.1 million defamation lawsuit argues that these statements constitute libel and damage her career.
But court documents filed on behalf of the soccer club argue that Bilanski filed the lawsuit "to intimidate and disenfranchise her opponents in the soccer community from speaking out about her mismanagement and mis-direction” of the Timbers.
Bilanski has filed a motion to stop or suspend the proceedings in the defamation suit indefinitely. The Timbers argue the move is “an attempt to thwart the purpose of and public policy behind the Anti-SLAPP statute and should not be permitted.” The club says the motion to dismiss the claims made by the Timbers officials that are described in the defamation suit should be decided before Bilanski’s motion.
Megan Burgess, an attorney representing Bilanski, did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday.
Bend FC Timbers alleges Bilanski, and the organization’s former Operations Director Jennifer Davin, stole $80,000 from the soccer organization by stealing entry fees for its summer soccer camps.
They are also accused of using confidential personal information of thousands of players, including contact information, addresses and Social Security numbers. Their goal, according to court documents, was to establish a rival youth soccer league and ruin the Timbers on their way out the door.
Bill Buchanan, an attorney for the Timbers, a nonprofit soccer club with thousands of competing players in Central Oregon that also is affiliated with the Portland Timbers, did not provide further comment Monday.
But Buchanan confirmed that last week, about 3,000 people were notified by the Timbers that their information was among the data taken in the breach. Of those, 1,905 were Oregonians, and the “vast majority” were Deschutes County residents, according to Buchanan and documents obtained by The Bulletin.
The Timbers announced that driver’s license and passport information, payment card numbers and health insurance and medical information may have also been compromised.
“However, not all data elements were involved for every individual,” said the statement from the Timbers, which said it has enhanced its digital security measures in response to the breach.
The club's legal team sent a letter regarding the incident to Oregon Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum on Sept. 29, as required by state law, according to a copy obtained by The Bulletin.
According to court records, Bilanski invoked her fifth-amendment right against self-incrimination more than 340 times in a July deposition, “failing to answer the most basic questions and providing zero assurance that relevant evidence, would not be lost, damaged or destroyed.”
Lawyers representing the Timbers also state in court documents that its board president, Michelle Hart, has been harassed and ridiculed by Bilanski and Davin around the time Bilanski was fired from the team.
“...I saw Michelle Hart with a heart emoji on our (Bend Timbers’) social media post. Get the f - - - off of there,” said Bilanski.
“Totally. You're not welcome anymore lady,” said Davin.
“Like never,” Bilanski said. “Black listed. You. Your kid.”
Another set of text messages between Bilanski and Timbers board member Christy Schmidt suggests possible plans to have a girls team picket outside of Hart’s house. And records state that, around the time of the lawsuit, security footage shows someone driving by Hart's home and yelling “f - - - you.”
The Bend Police Department, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office and the state Department of Justice have opened investigations related to the claims in the lawsuit. No criminal charges have been filed, and prosecutors have yet to name who is being investigated.
