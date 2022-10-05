Tara Bilanksi

In this 2013 file photo, Tara Bilanski supervises a Bend FC Timbers soccer scrimmage at Mountain View High School.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Bend FC Timbers is trying to dismiss a defamation lawsuit from its former executive director, arguing it's an attempt to silence people from testifying about the director's alleged theft of $80,000 from the club.

The youth soccer  club — Central Oregon’s largest — argues that the suit from former executive director Tara Bilanski violates  Oregon’s Anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation statute — or Anti-SLAPP. The law prevents people from using lawsuits as a means of intimidating people who are exercising free speech.

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

